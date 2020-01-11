NHL SCHEDULE
By The Associated Press
Tonight’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.