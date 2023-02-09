MEXICO CITY — The authoritarian government of Nicaragua freed 222 political prisoners Thursday in a secret deal negotiated with the United States that appears aimed at easing stinging U.S. economic sanctions.
The former prisoners, some of whom spent years in jail, landed at Washington’s Dulles International Airport, where they were greeted by tearful family members clutching blue and white Nicaraguan flags.
The mass release of the prisoners was a stunning turn of events for Nicaragua, a small Central American nation targeted by stiff sanctions after its ruler, former Sandinista revolutionary Daniel Ortega, rigged elections, violently repressed protests and jailed numerous presidential candidates, journalists, human rights activists and business and religious leaders.
The release was a “unilateral” action taken by Ortega, U.S. officials said, but it came after a lengthy campaign of public and private pressure on his government from Washington, the Vatican and human rights groups. Officials said they promised nothing concrete in return for the release of the prisoners but praised the move for its potential to improve relations with Managua, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken deeming the release “a constructive step” that “opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua.”
The prospect of possible rapprochement between two staunch adversaries speaks not just to the severity of the sanctions in Nicaragua, which has long been one of the poorest countries in Latin America, but also to a strategic shift by the Biden administration, which has shown new willingness to engage with autocracies in the region long blacklisted by the U.S.
The release of the Nicaraguan prisoners represents the Biden administration’s latest engagement, however limited, with three socialist nations — Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela — that John Bolton, former national security adviser under President Trump, once labeled the “troika of tyranny.”
In Venezuela, the Biden White House has backed off from the confrontational attitude of the Trump administration, which worked hard in a fruitless effort to overthrow Nicolas Maduro’s government.
Last year, Washington broke its diplomatic freeze of Caracas by sending a high-level delegation to negotiate the release of U.S. citizens detained in Venezuela. Nine were eventually freed, and Maduro’s government agreed to renew talks with the opposition. In exchange, the U.S. slightly eased sanctions to allow energy giant Chevron to resume oil production in Venezuela, home to some of the world’s largest petroleum reserves.
Also last year, Washington relaxed some sanctions against communist-run Cuba, which has been the target of a more than six-decade U.S. trade embargo. Among other steps, the Biden administration agreed to bolster consular services in Havana, expand authorized travel to the island and increase limits on family remittances sent to Cuba.
Whether any sanctions relief will be forthcoming for Nicaragua remained to be seen.
Analysts said sanctions relief is of critical importance to Ortega, but cautioned that his motives may be more complex: He may have decided that it is advantageous to have his most vocal opponents out of the country and disenfranchised. Most of the prisoners who landed in Washington on Thursday will lose their Nicaraguan citizenship.
“It’s hard to read Ortega’s mind,” said Michael Shifter, senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington think tank, who has tracked Central America for decades. “Perhaps he acted now because the costs of keeping these prisoners, with the chance that more would die, outweighed the benefits.”
A former leader of the leftist Sandinista rebels, Ortega helped overthrow the country’s right-wing dictatorship in the 1970s.
Ortega first served as president in the 1980s during a bloody civil war that pitted Sandinista fighters against U.S.-backed Contra rebels. He was voted out in the 1990 presidential election but returned to power in 2007. By manipulating the vote, he has remained president ever since, becoming the longest-serving leader in Latin America.
After violently suppressing pro-democracy protests in 2018, Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, cracked down further, imprisoning hundreds of people whom they dismissed as “coup plotters,” “terrorists” and “termites.” .
Those jailed in recent years include presidential candidate Miguel Mora, the adult children of former President Violeta Chamorro and several Catholic priests. They also include some of Ortega’s former leftist comrades, among them Dora María Téllez, a Sandanista commander who publicly accused Ortega of betraying the revolution’s promise of a socialist utopia and coming to resemble the dictator they once helped overthrow.
Many were jailed at Managua’s infamous El Chipote prison, where, according to several people imprisoned there, torture was common and food and medical care was scant. At least one political prisoner died in custody.
News of the prisoner release was met with shock and joy by many Nicaraguans, including those who have gone into exile in recent years, part of a wave of hundreds of thousands of people who have fled.
Dolly Mora, a 30-year-old leader of the Nicaraguan University Alliance, a political youth movement, said that on Wednesday night she began hearing reports that political inmates were being moved out of various prisons.
She was so excited she didn’t sleep. The group that landed in Washington includes four people from her university group who had been sentenced to years in prison, including for violating a sweeping treason law, she said.
“We are happy that our friends and all the prisoners are going to be free,” said Mora, who left Nicaragua last year and is living in the United States.
But, she added: “This is not over. They freed the prisoners but there’s still the fight for freedom in Nicaragua.”
Luis Carrillo, a Colombian priest who was forced to leave Nicaragua in 2020 after he said the country revoked his permanent residency for speaking out against the government, noted that Nicaragua’s National Assembly approved a reform Thursday to modify the constitution to say that “traitors to the homeland lose their status as Nicaraguan nationals.”
“Simply for not thinking like them and not agreeing with all the barbarities and Machiavellian atrocities, today they are practically exiled,” he said of the recently released prisoners.
“I’m very grateful to the United States for receiving them,” he said. “But it also hurts a lot.”
———
(Linthicum, McDonnell and Miller reported from Mexico City. Wilkinson reported from Washington.)
___
©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.