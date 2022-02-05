LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points as Kansas held on to the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race.
The Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) led by as many as 34 points late in the game.
Baylor (19-4, 7-3) had won nine straight games against Top 10 opponents, but the Bears never got close to extending that streak. After scoring the first basket, they quickly fell behind 12-2 and their deficit kept increasing.
Jalen Wilson scored 15 for Kansas. Braun had 10 rebounds and Agbaji had nine as the Jayhawks grabbed a 46-37 advantage on the boards.
Adam Flagler had 16 points for Baylor and Kendall Brown added 12.
NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 60, WEST VIRGINIA 53
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Bryson Williams scored 15 points and Terrence Shannon sparked a second-half comeback for Texas Tech, which won for the second time in six road games.
Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) has won three straight and five of the last six, with the lone loss at Kansas in double overtime.
Davion Warren added 11 points and Kevin McCullar scored 10 for the Red Raiders.
Jalen Bridges scored 16 points and Sean McNeil added 15 for West Virginia (13-9, 2-7), which has lost seven straight, tied for the worst under coach Bob Huggins.
West Virginia's Taz Sherman, the Big 12's second-leading scorer, missed the game with a concussion after getting hit in the jaw late in a loss at Baylor on Monday.
NO. 23 TEXAS 63, NO. 20 IOWA STATE 41
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points as Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away.
Carr's 3-pointer at the start of the period was the first of six over nine minutes as the Longhorns stretched a two-point halftime lead to double digits. Courtney Ramey added 10 points for the Longhorns (17-6, 6-4 Big 12).
Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State (16-7, 3-7). But Brockington, who had averaged nearly 22 points the previous three games, made just one basket in the second half.
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 57
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Zakai Zeigler tied his career high with 18 points, all in the second half, including back-to-back 3-pointers that broke open a tight game as Tennessee won its fifth straight Southeastern Conference game.
Josiah-Jordan James finished with a career-high 20 points for the Vols (16-6, 7-3 SEC), who were up just 40-37 early in the second half when Zeigler got things going.
Devin Carter and Erik Stevenson had 13 points each to lead South Carolina (13-9, 4-6).