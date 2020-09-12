AUSTIN — Sam Ehlinger threw a 78-yard touchdown to Joshua Moore on the first play and had career-high five scoring passes in the first half, as No. 14 Texas rolled to a 59-3 season-opening win over UTEP Saturday night.
Ehlinger finished with 426 yards. He left the game midway through the third quarter with Colt McCoy’s single-game records for yards (470) and touchdowns (six) easily within reach if he’d stayed on the field.
Ehlinger’s final touchdown pass came on a 6-yard toss to walk-on Kai Money in the final seconds of the first half.
With social distancing rules and limits in place, Texas announced a crowd of 15,337 at a stadium that typically holds close to 100,000.
Ehlinger is still the engine that will drive the offense under new coordinator Mike Yurcich, but he’s got some new weapons. A rare touchdown pass to tight end Cade Brewer and second quarter TD throws to graduate transfers Brenden Schooler and Tarik Black show he’s got a lot of targets to choose from despite losing his top two receivers from a year ago.