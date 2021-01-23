STILLWATER, Okla — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 2 Baylor overcame a halftime deficit to beat undermanned Oklahoma State 81-66 on Saturday.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference's leading scorer, did not play because of COVID-19 protocols. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out, leaving the team with eight players available.
The Cowboys still pushed the Bears, leading in the early minutes of the second half before Baylor took control. The Bears shot 53% after the break.
Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points, and Davion Mitchell had eight points and nine assists for Baylor (14-0, 7-0). Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points for Oklahoma State (9-4, 3-4).
OKLAHOMA 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 68
NORMAN, Okla. — De'Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Oklahoma beat Kansas for its second victory of the month over a Top 10 opponent.
Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) has won three of its last four games against Kansas (10-5, 4-4) in Norman and is 8-1 at home this season — including a victory over then-No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2.
Coming off losses at Oklahoma State and No. 2 Baylor, Kansas has lost three straight games for the first time since February 2013. Marcus Garrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks.
OLE MISS 61, TEXAS A&M 50
OXFORD, Miss. — Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Devontae Shuler scored 17 and Mississippi beat Texas A&M 61-50 on Saturday.
Kevin Marfo's layup with 1:55 left before the halftime gave Texas A&M a 28-23 lead. From there, Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) proceeded to go on a 20-2 run from which the Aggies (7-6, 2-5) never regrouped. Texas A&M didn't score again until Emanuel Miller's jump shot with almost five minutes gone after intermission.
Following a Miller layup with 12:20 remaining, Joiner made a layup and a jumper, Shuler a jumper and Romello White a pair of free throws and the 8-0 run in a four-minute span gave the Rebels a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies.
Ole Miss finished 19-for-43 (44%) shooting while Texas A&M went 20 for 51 (39%); including just five 3-pointers made for each team. The difference occurred at the foul line where Ole Miss went 18 for 29 and the Aggies were just 5 for 8.
Ole Miss now has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak. The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks Wednesday.
The Aggies will host LSU on Tuesday.