Coach Sonny Dykes believes his No. 23 SMU Mustangs are still in a good spot with plenty of time to rebound from their first loss and win the American Athletic Conference championship.
That doesn't change the fact he wishes his Mustangs hadn't kicked directly to a dangerous returner who went 100 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds to stun SMU.
But it's still just one loss.
"That's the only thing anybody in our program is concerned about right now is doing everything we can to play as well as we can every single time we take the field ...," Dykes said. " And so we know none of this is easy. But I think our players are looking forward to the challenge and excited about it."
The next challenge for SMU (7-1, 3-1) comes Saturday morning with a visit to Memphis (4-4, 1-3).
The Mustangs might be coming off a painful 44-37 loss to Houston last weekend, but the Tigers are looking back to 2018 when they rebounded from a similar 4-4 start to reach the conference championship as the West Division champs. Memphis has had a week off since a 24-7 road loss at UCF with the backup quarterback.
Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield says they discussed that finish to 2018 last week.
"Our guys don't need any more motivation," Silverfield said. "They don't need any rah-rah speeches. We've talked about it. They know the reality of it."
DANGEROUS MORDECAI
Dykes has both the top offense in the American thanks to ?? quarterback Tanner Mordecai. The Mustangs are scoring 42 points a game and averaging 504.1 yards per game, and Mordecai is the big reason why. He is second nationally with 32 TD passes, and he's responsible for an average of 25.5 points a game.
Mordecai has thrown for at least 300 yards in seven games this season with at least four TD passes in five games. He's two TD passes from topping the SMU record set by Shane Buechele in 2019, and Mordecai also has 14 more TDs than the next closest quarterback in the league.
QB ISSUES
Memphis had to start sophomore Peter Parrish in the last game with freshman Seth Henigan sidelined by an injury to his right, throwing shoulder. Parrish was sacked six times in the loss to UCF, and Silverfield says he's had more time to prepare if he has to start Saturday.
Whether Henigan plays likely will be a game-time decision. Henigan is 11th nationally averaging 307.6 yards per game and 22nd with 16 TD passes.
EXPERIENCE MATTERS
SMU has five offensive linemen starting this season who started at least nine games last season, and the experience is a big part of the Mustangs' offensive success. Jaylon Thomas, Hayden Howerton, Alan Ali, Justin Osborne and Beau Morris have a combined 165 career starts.
They also have plenty of depth with five others who have started at least one game against FBS competition. The Mustangs rank fourth in FBS giving up 0.75 sacks and are a big reason why SMU ranks in the Top 10 for passing offense, scoring and total offense over a year ago.
AUSTIN'S HANDS
No matter who starts at quarterback for Memphis, the Tigers still have the conference's leading receiver. Calvin Austin III is sixth nationally with 112.6 yards receiving per game, and he already has 901 yards receiving this season after leading Memphis with 63 catches for 1,052 yards last season.
HE'S BACK
SMU has its own top receiver back for this game. Reggie Roberson Jr. had a season-ending knee injury late in the third quarter of the Mustangs' last game against Memphis on Oct. 3, 2020. Roberson had five catches for a season-high 243 yards receiving with two TDs before hurting his knee.
He has 35 catches for 464 yards with five TDs this season.
No. 14 Baylor first to play TCU since Patterson's departure
FORT WORTH (AP) — Dave Aranda remembers being a broke young coach watching bootleg tapes of Gary Patterson to learn how he taught and ran his defenses.
When Aranda and 14th-ranked Baylor play Saturday at TCU, it will be the first time since 1997 that Patterson won't be on the sideline during a Horned Frogs game.
"My heart breaks for him," said Aranda, in his second season as Baylor's head coach after winning a national title as defensive coordinator at LSU. "A lot of memories of learning ball and learning teaching methods, and what to do and what not to do. So it's a sad day as a coach. You never want to see it, but you know it's a part of it."
Patterson won't finish his 21st season as TCU's head coach after he and the school mutually agreed last Sunday to part ways. The move came after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) had their third consecutive loss by at least 12 points.
Aranda was a linebackers coach at Cal Lutheran in his first college coaching job when Patterson first got to TCU as defensive coordinator in 1998.
While TCU has five losses in its last six games, Baylor (7-1, 4-1) has one of the Big 12's top defenses and is making a push for its second conference championship game appearance in three seasons.
The Bears finished October with three wins in a row at home after a 24-14 loss at No. 11 Oklahoma State, and are tied with the Cowboys for second in the Big 12 standings. Fourth-ranked and six-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0) visits Waco on Nov. 13.
Trestan Ebner, the do-everything back who is third in the league with 137 all-purpose yards game, said the key to the Bears' turnaround this season has been believing in Aranda, and how they came together last offseason after going 2-7 in the coach's pandemic-altered debut season.
"We felt like last year was lot of offense versus defense and defense versus offense, instead of us being a team," Ebner said. "Then our focus was working together as a team. I think that just shows how we play together this year and we play complementary football, is just a testament to the time we spent together. ... We're just more of a team."
Finally back in Top 25, No. 20 Houston working to stay there
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 20 Houston is determined to stay in the Top 25 after being ranked for the first time in three years.
"I'm anxious to see how our team responds being in the position that we're in," coach Dana Holgorsen said, looking forward to Saturday night's American Athletic Conference matchup against South Florida.
"We're usually underdogs, and we're usually playing with a chip on our shoulders," Holgorsen added. "We're in a little different spot, and we have to handle that if we want to continue to stay in the situation that we are in."
The Cougars (7-1, 5-0) have won seven straight following a season-opening loss to Texas Tech. They're ranked for the first time since October 2018 after upsetting previously unbeaten SMU 44-37 last week.
Houston started 7-1 that season, too, before losing four of five games down the stretch.
It's been a long road back to the Top 25.
The Cougars are 14-14 in three seasons under Holgorsen, who welcomes the added attention and expectations that come with being ranked.
"Your goal is to win, and if you do, then you're eventually going to get ranked like that. You can't avoid it, so you might as well embrace it. It's good for the program," Holgorsen said.
"We finally got to that point. It would be a shame to slip up right now and not do what our part is," the coach added. "I'm just talking about preparation. Every game's going to be a battle."
South Florida (2-6, 1-3) is a 13½-point underdog, though Holgorsen describes the Bulls as "much improved" from a year ago, when the Cougars trounced them 56-21 at Houston.
"It's a totally different team. They got a lot of guys back. They got some new guys that have stepped in and played a lot this year," Holgorsen added "They play hard. They're in every game. Close games against good teams that we've played."
USF, in its second season under Scott, is beginning a tough, year-ending stretch that also includes games against second-ranked Cincinnati and intrastate rival UCF.
"Many people may look at that and see a lot of challenges and adversity, but I choose to see it as opportunity," Scott said.
"Everybody's got to take ownership in this. I feel like we went from a year ago where we probably didn't belong on the field with them ... to now a year later and we belong," the USF coach added. "But it's not enough to belong. Now it comes down to playing well" and winning.
Unbeaten No. 16 UTSA visits UTEP after new Traylor contract
EL PASO (AP) — UTSA's second game as a ranked team is the first since coach Jeff Traylor signed a 10-year extension that averages $2.8 million per season.
The significance isn't lost on the second-year coach with deep ties to Texas high school football as the Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0 Conference USA) prepare to visit surprisingly strong UTEP on Saturday night.
"I was worried about my players having to answer questions so much," said Traylor, whose name is surfacing with two Big 12 schools in Texas already looking for coaches after midseason changes at Texas Tech and TCU.
"This has been going on for months," Traylor said. "We had already targeted that the opening week would be a great time to do it, but we did not know we were going to be 8-0 and have so many distractions going on at the same time. We can't predict the future, but I thought it was very important that we get this thing done for my players' sake."
Dual threat lefty quarterback Frank Harris and running back Sincere McCormick, a fellow San Antonio-area high school product, are leading an offense that ranks 11th nationally in scoring and is trying to build on the best start in school history.
McCormick, 11th nationally with 891 yards rushing, has six 100-yard games. The Miners (6-2, 3-1) are No. 11 in the country in rushing defense and haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher. Traylor figures UTEP's defense can get the focus off his contract.
"We are hoping that by Wednesday, this thing will be all over and the game is all our kids are going to be talking about," said Traylor, who is 15-5 in his first college head coaching job after 25 years in Texas high schools. "We had to be focused on UTEP. We had the best practice we have ever had last night. There was all kinds of juice flowing around that place. Pads were popping, kids were going crazy."
The first trip by a ranked opponent to El Paso since No. 4 Oklahoma's 24-7 win in the 2012 opener lost some buzz when UTEP's four-game winning streak ended last week at Florida Atlantic. Still, the Miners have reached six wins for just the third time since 2006.
"What I told the guys after the game in locker room is that the loss does not make this game less important," fourth-year UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. "It makes it more important. If we want a chance to contend for a conference championship, this game becomes really important for us to do that."