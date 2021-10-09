ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 24 SMU rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit to beat Navy 31-24 on Saturday.
Bryan Massey scored on a 95-yard kickoff return to begin the comeback for the unbeaten Mustangs. SMU (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) had the game tied by halftime and went up 31-24 on a 22-yard TD pass from Mordecai to Jordan Kerley with 8:19 remaining in the final quarter.
Mordecai now has 26 touchdown passes on the season. He also threw a 66-yarder to Reggie Roberson on fourth-and-1 to open the scoring, but Navy (1-4, 1-2) answered with the next 21 points.
Chance Warren tied the game with a 23-yard scoring run, then Tai Lavatai threw the first touchdown pass of the season for the Midshipmen, 37 yards to Kai Puailoa-Rojas on a flea-flicker.
Then a couple big turnovers went Navy's way. Mordecai was intercepted in the end zone, and later in the second quarter, he fumbled — and Diego Fagot returned that turnover 20 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
Navy never had a chance to get comfortable, though. Massey took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown, and then Tre Siggers scored on a 2-yard run to tie it with 1:54 left in the half.
After Kerley's catch in the end zone put the Mustangs ahead, Navy turned the ball over on downs twice, the second time inside its own 20.
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: The Mustangs struggled on third down, going 2 of 10, but they did enough to win. After giving up the long touchdown pass, the SMU defense kept Navy's offense pretty much under control. The Midshipmen ran for 177 yards but needed 53 carries to do it.
Navy: The Midshipmen have made strides since losing their first two games of the season. Navy's defense mostly hung tough against a dangerous offensive team, but after going up 21-7, the Midshipmen couldn't move the ball consistently.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
It wasn't easy, but SMU came away with the win on the road, and now the Mustangs have a chance to keep moving up in the poll.
UP NEXT
SMU: The Mustangs are off next weekend before an Oct. 21 home game against Tulane.
Navy: The Midshipmen have a short week. They play at Memphis on Thursday night.
TCU runs past Texas Tech 52-31 with 2 100-yard rushers
LUBBOCK (AP) — Kendre Miller rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Evans had 143 yards and two scores without a carry after halftime and TCU ran past Texas Tech 52-31 on Saturday night.
Evans didn't have another carry after his 1-yard touchdown with 1:35 left in the first half that pushed the Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) to a 35-10 lead. It was his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, and his sixth in the last eight games going back to last season.
The Frogs, playing their first road game of the season, piled up 394 yards rushing. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 33-yard score by Miller.
Henry Colombi, under intense pressure most of the night, completed 23 of 41 passes for 344 yards for Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2), which piled up 558 total yards. SaRodorick Thompson ran for 118 yards and three TDs.
Miller had two of his touchdowns after halftime, wigging through a hole on an off-tackle run and dashed down the sideline for a 75-yard TD. He also broke free for a 45-yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the game to finally ice the victory after Tech failed on an onside kick attempt.
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown before halftime, when he grabbed a pass that banged off the hands of Texas Tech receiver Myles Price.