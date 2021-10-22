RUSTON, La. (AP) — Now that UTSA has its first Top 25 ranking in program history at No. 24, , the next question is how the Roadrunners will handle it.
"We are going talk about it because we have to know how to handle it and answer the question," said UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, whose Roadrunners (7-0, 3-0 Conference USA) visit Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) on Saturday night.
UTSA, which has fielded Division I FBS football since 2011, broke into the AP Top 25 Poll on the strength of a program's best start to a season and longest winning streak (seven).
"It is a fine line. We want to be humans, have fun and enjoy things, too, but at the same time, how many hours are we spending on stuff that does not have anything to do with the Louisiana Tech game?" Traylor continued. "You have to be very careful."
Traylor, now in his second season, has the Roadrunners on quite a run since the midpoint of his first campaign. UTSA has won 10 of its last 11, the lone loss coming against Louisiana-Lafayette in last December's Servpro First Responder Bowl.
But they'll have to win yet again this week of they want to preserve their status as a ranked team.
"Historically here, we have been an up and down program. We have had our moments and we have gone away," Traylor said. "We are having a moment right now, and I don't want it to go away."
Louisiana Tech has had its share of moments this season — frustrating ones. The Bulldogs led by 20 in the fourth quarter at Mississippi State, only to lose by a point. They lost by two points to SMU on a Hail Mary pass as time expired and lost by just one touchdown at North Carolina State.
Then came their worst loss of the season in El Paso last week when UTEP beat them 19-3.
"The disappointing thing was the number of points we were able to put on the board," Tech coach Skip Holtz said, noting that Tech managed just a field goal despite five drives inside the UTEP 20.
"This week, it doesn't get any easier," Holtz added. "We just played a now 6-1 UTEP team and now you have an undefeated UTSA coming in here."
FREE ADVERTISING
Traylor hasn't tried to downplay the value he sees in his program breaking into the rankings for the first time since its inaugural season in 2011.
"It is free advertisement. You cannot get that or pay for it. It is huge. Everybody in the country is talking about us," Traylor said. "That helps with boosters. It helps with administration. It helps the fan base. It helps recruiting. It helps in the bigger scheme.
"There are a lot of alumni that we have out there who are looking to give to something they believe in," Traylor added. "The more success you give people, the more belief they have in you."
HOME ADVANTAGE
Louisiana Tech is glad to be home, where it hasn't played in nearly a month. The Bulldogs are 2-1 at home and would have been 3-0 if they could have broken up SMU's desperate heave to the end zone as time expired.
"They are really good in Ruston. You do not want to play those guys there," Traylor said. "Right now, you want to play those guys on the road. Unfortunately, we drew them on a Saturday night. They will have that place rocking."
PASS HAPPY
Both teams have fielded potent passing attacks this season.
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has completed 69.2% 1,600 yards and 14 TDs passing against just three interceptions. His top targets have been Joshua Cephus (520 yards, five TDS) and Zakhari Franklin (454 yards, four TDs).
Tech QB Austin Kendall has thrown for 1,342 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games, but also has been intercepted eight times. Four Bulldog wideout have more than 200 yards receiving yards this season: Smoke Harris (284), Tre Harris (279), Bub Means (254) and Samuel Emilus (215).
THE BROTHERS BELL
Tech's ability to disrupt Harris could come down to brothers Ben and Levi Bell, who both play on the Bulldogs' defensive line. The Bell brothers have combined for six of Tech's 10 sacks this season, and they'll be looking to get Harris, who has completed 69.2% of his passes this season, out of his comfort zone.
Former grad assistant back at QB for SC against No. 17 A&M
COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Former graduate assistant coach-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland returned to the field on South Carolina's final drive last week against Vanderbilt to lead the Gamecocks to a win that snapped a nine-game Southeastern Conference skid.
"It's surreal," Noland said. "I told you guys, I thought I would never put the pads on again. I wasn't sure I would get this chance again. "
Now the 24-year-old faces a much bigger challenge as the Gamecocks visit No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday night.
Noland started the first three games but was hurt Sept. 18 against Georgia and didn't play again until the final minutes of Saturday's game. Luke Doty was injured against the Commodores and is out for the season after having foot surgery this week. Noland is back as the starter.
"The time being Luke's backup made me enjoy all the little things about playing football," Noland said.
Noland began his college career at Iowa State, then transferred to North Dakota State before joining coach Shane Beamer's program as a grad assistant this spring. He likened his current situation to when he faced tough teams week after week while playing in the Big 12.
"This is what I've done my whole life. I remember we played at Iowa and then turned around and played at OU (Oklahoma)," he said.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was impressed with the poise Noland showed in the win last week but wasn't surprised by it considering his age and all that he's done in his career.
"The maturity and experience of not getting affected by things and understanding how to approach it and how to prepare," Fisher said. "He came off the bench and led them to a victory."
Noland will face an Aggies team that knocked off top-ranked Alabama two weeks ago before a 35-14 rout of Missouri last week.
Fisher was asked if this could be a trap game for the Aggies after two good wins.
"All games are trap games," Fisher said. "You've got to understand the importance of your opponents (being) faceless, no matter when you play them. And I think that's when you start to become a great program, that your practices don't reflect who you play, it reflects how you play."
SOUTH CAROLINA PLAY CALLING
South Carolina is 13th out of 14 in the Southeastern Conference in yards (348) and points (21) per game. The team was on the verge of losing to Vanderbilt last week, trailing late before Noland came off the bench to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes of a 21-20 victory.
Beamer said he is confident in the play calling of first-year offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and thinks the key is better execution.
"You can look at why we hadn't operated at a high level and it's all of us, myself, the offensive staff down to the offensive players," he said. "I look back on Saturday, I don't think there was a play-calling issue. It may not always look pretty and I'm not sure what message boards are saying right now, but I'm sure they're nuclear about bad play calls. But I don't know about bad play calls."
TCU's struggling D tries to correct course vs. West Virginia
FORT WORTH (AP) — TCU's often-stingy defense is in an unfamiliar place among the triple-digit crowd in the NCAA rankings, with two losses when scoring in the 30s after years of coach Gary Patterson preaching the Horned Frogs only needed one more point than the other team.
West Virginia visits Saturday night, bringing the Big 12's worst rushing offense but a solid passing attack to face a TCU unit with a history of getting to the quarterback, but just eight sacks in six games this year.
"What I told them last week, I'm going to start calling this defense; we've got to blitz; that's what makes us," Patterson said. "We can't just do what I call 'beer can' defense where you just stand there and the offense can do whatever they want to do because you're not giving them any other looks and you're just playing base."
The sacks total for TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) is tied for 115th nationally, even lower than the scoring defense (105th, allowing 32 points per game) and total defense (111th at 445.2 yards per game). Patterson's defenses have ranked No. 1 nationally five times in the past 20 years.
TCU's lone conference win was 52-31 over Texas Tech two weeks ago. The Horned Frogs lost by the same score last week at No. 3 Oklahoma, with the Sooners surpassing 50 points for the third time in the past six meetings with the Horned Frogs.
"They're trying to take me out of the ballgame," Patterson said. "At the end of the day people get to where they know me enough. People know by watching enough that I'll get us in the right defense. What they're trying to do, they're trying to take us out of that."
The Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3) are playing a second consecutive game in Texas with an open week in between. Two weeks after a 45-20 loss to Baylor, West Virginia is trying to avoid matching its worst start in Big 12 play since joining the league in 2012.
"We were mentally exhausted and physically beat up coming off that subpar performance versus Baylor," coach Neal Brown said. "I think they're refreshed mentally, which is as important as anything."
Texas Tech looking to stack Big 12 wins as Kansas St. visits
LUBBOCK
(AP) — Texas Tech has won consecutive Big 12 games just once in the past five years, and not during the tenure of third-year coach Matt Wells.
That has been a talking point for the Red Raiders in preparations for Saturday's visit by Kansas State, which has won nine of the past 10 meetings in the series.
Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) has responded to blowout losses to Texas and TCU with victories against West Virginia and Kansas, both on the road. Kliff Kingsbury's final season as coach in 2018 was the last time the Red Raiders won two straight in conference.
"After those (losses), they've been very coachable. There's been a sense of urgency to improve. There's been a sense of urgency to practice and prepare well," Wells said. "Now after a win, we have to have the same. We have to have the same sense of urgency to want to stack success."
The Wildcats (3-3, 0-3) are trying to avoid their first 0-4 start in the Big 12 since 2015, coming off back-to-back losses at home to No. 3 Oklahoma and Iowa State, a preseason top 10 team that lost twice early.
Kansas State's Big 12 losing streak is eight going back to the final five games of last season, when the Wildcats started 4-0 in conference with a victory over the Sooners in coach Chris Klieman's second year. The eight-game skid in their longest since joining the Big 12 in 1996.
"Everybody needs to give a little bit more," Klieman said. "Everybody can step up. And everybody can probably own their role a little bit more. But that's coaches as well. This isn't just the offense, just the defense, just one part of the offense, one part of the defense. This is a collective group, and it starts with us."