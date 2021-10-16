NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners' 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night.
The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading a comeback victory over Texas last week in Dallas. He started fast against TCU with an opening 75-yard touchdown drive that took just under three minutes.
Williams was 18 of 23 and ran for 81 yards on nine carries. He had a 41-yard scoring run, juking a defender at the line of scrimmage and taking off.
Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) had three consecutive touchdown drives to open the third quarter, including two touchdown connections between Williams and receiver Jadon Haselwood.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan had career bests with 336 yards passing and four touchdowns.
The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) were without running back Zach Evans, who had a Big 12 second-leading 586 rushing yards and five touchdowns entering the weekend.
A-Smith 3 TDs, Baylor beats future B12 foe, No. 19 BYU 38-24
WACO (AP) — Abram Smith ran for 188 yards with three touchdowns, Baylor linebacker and part-time fullback Dillon Doyle scored on both of his offensive touches and the Bears beat future Big 12 foe and 19th-ranked BYU 38-24 on Saturday.
Baylor (6-1) led by only three points midway through the third quarter before Doyle caught a 2-yard TD pass from Gerry Bohanon. Smith ran for a 7-yard score about 3 1/2 minutes later to make it 31-14, after TJ Franklin's sack that forced a fumble by Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall.
BYU (5-2) last month accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference starting in the 2023 season. The Cougars have lost back-to-back games after a 5-0 start that included three wins over Pac-12 teams and peaking at No. 10 in the AP Top 25.
Former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is in his first season in that role at Baylor, which had 534 total yards. Grimes visited and greeted several of his former players during pregame warmups, then his current team went out and had its fourth 500-yard game this season.
Bohanon completed 18 of 28 passes for 231 yards with the TD to Doyle, who also ran 2 yards for a score late in the first half. Bohanon, the fourth-year junior and first-year starter, threw his first interception of the season — on his 153rd attempt, when the Bears went for it on fourth-and-4 from the 6 early when the game was still scoreless.
Hall finished 22-of-31 passing for 342 yards, with four completions of at least 45 yards, and had a nifty 56-yard TD run on a fourth-and-1. Puka Nacua finished with five catches for 168 yards, with three of the long passes before a 16-yard TD in the closing minutes.
The Cougars got to within 17-14 on Hall's TD run, when he initially lined up under center before dropping back into shotgun formation. He faked a handoff right before going around the left side untouched, with head coach Kalani Sitake, the former BYU running back, doing a celebratory sprint down the sideline when Hall broke free.
Columbi, Texas Tech run all over Kansas in 41-14 drubbing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Henry Columbi thew for a touchdown, ran for another as Texas Tech had four rushing touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
Columbi was 14-for-20 passing for 124 yards and added 35 rushing yards while Jason Bean was 11-for-21 passing for 80 yards and one interception for Kansas.
Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2 Big 12 Conference) had three rushing touchdowns — by Columbi, Erik Ezukanma and Myles Price to lead 24-0 at halftime. Donovan Smith added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
The past two seasons combined, this matchup had been decided by a total of six points. Texas Tech showed this year there's still a big difference between the programs. The Raiders held Kansas to 20 passing yards and only four first downs in the first half.
Texas Tech had 438 yards with 244 of those coming on the ground. Sarodorick Thompson ran for 83 yards and Ezukanma had 76 receiving yards.
The Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) Luke Grimm had 33 receiving yards and a touchdown and Devin Neal ran for 54 yards.
The Red Raiders were spectacular on third downs going 9-for-11 and held Kansas to 5-for-13. They were also a perfect 6-for-6 in the red zone and Kansas was 2-for-2.
One bright spot for Kansas happened in the final minute when they scored two touchdowns. Miles Kendrick relieved Bean at quarterback and found Grimm for a 14-yard touchdown pass and then Lawrence Arnold for a 13-yard touchdown. Kendrick went 4-for-7 for 48 yards in the final drives of the game.
The Jayhawks forced two turnovers and committed one.
UTSA routs Rice, reaches 7-0 for first time in team history
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevor Hermanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. returned interceptions for touchdowns, UTSA allowed just 102 yards, and the Roadrunners rolled to a 45-0 homecoming victory over Rice on Saturday night.
The Roadrunners, celebrating their 10th anniversary of football, improved to a program-best 7-0 (3-0 Conference USA West) and the seven-game winning streak is also a program high.
Sincere McCormick carried 13 times for 117 yards, including an 81-yard non-scoring run, and UTSA totaled 261 yards on the ground. Frank Harris added 12-of-19 passing for 125 yards and two TDs. Joshua Cephus, who had four receptions for 63 yards, caught both of Harris' touchdown passes.
Ari Broussard had 10 carries for 61 yards rushing for the Owls (2-4, 1-1). The rest of his team managed 41 yards, which included just 36 yards passing.
UTSA led 31-0 at halftime and closed out the scoring in the third quarter with Mayfield's pick-6 and the second Harris-to-Cephus touchdown pass.