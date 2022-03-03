LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, Dajuan Harris blocked Mike Miles’ shot in the final seconds and sixth-ranked Kansas avenged a loss to TCU two days earlier with a 72-68 victory Thursday night that kept the Jayhawks tied atop the Big 12 heading into their regular-season finale.
Christian Braun added 12 points, Harris had 11 and David McCormack 10 for the Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4), who head into their game against No. 21 Texas on Saturday tied with third-ranked Baylor in the conference standings.
The Bears play Iowa State in their regular-season finale later Saturday.
The Jayhawks were put in a win-or-else predicament Tuesday night when TCU handled them easily at home. But with a packed Allen Fieldhouse behind them, coach Bill Self’s crew regrouped on Thursday night, overcoming a sluggish start to turn back the Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9) in the makeup of a game postponed from Jan. 1 because of COVID-19.
Not that it was easy at any point.
The Jayhawks were clinging to a 71-68 lead when the Horned Frogs forced a shot-clock violation with eight seconds left in the game. Miles tried to go to the rim for a layup but was blocked by Harris, and the ball landed in the hands of teammate Jalen Wilson, who made one of two free throws to put the game away.
Emanuel Miller scored 18 points to lead the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh finished with 14 points.
The Jayhawks never showed a whole lot of fight Tuesday night, when they allowed TCU to dictate just about everything — the tempo, the style, the final score. But at least Mitch Lightfoot showed a little Thursday night, when their senior got into a jawing match with Eddie Lampkin Jr. and proceeded to throw down an ally-oop dunk behind his back.
Naturally, the jawing resumed and Lightfoot was hit with a technical foul. But that only served to ramp up the energy level inside Allen Fieldhouse, where the two teams had played to a 35-all draw by the halftime buzzer.
It took foul trouble to slow the Horned Frogs down in the second half.
Miles, who scored 19 in the win at Schollmaier Arena, took a seat with four fouls with 10 minutes to go. Lampkin joined him on the bench when the bruising forward picked up his fourth with just over seven minutes to go.
Kansas finally pulled ahead 60-59 when Agbaji made a couple of free throws. Then, the Big 12’s leading scorer stepped in front of Baugh’s pass and went the length of the floor for a dunk that fired up the mostly mask-less crowd.
Braun eventually capped an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer that gave Kansas a 69-61 lead with 2 1/2 minutes to play, and the Jayhawks held on the rest of the way to remain tied atop the conference standings.
Big Picture
TCU was just 4 of 16 from beyond the arc after going 3 for 15 in the matchup in Fort Worth, Texas. But unlike that game, when the Horned Frogs compensated with just seven turnovers, they had 15 of them on Thursday night.
Kansas also struggled from beyond the arc, and it was outrebounded for the second straight game by TCU. But the foul line proved to be the difference, where the Jayhawks were 18 of 23 and made a couple crucial ones down the stretch.
Up Next
TCU wraps up the regular season Saturday at West Virginia.
Kansas welcomes the Longhorns to Allen Fieldhouse.
No. 14 Houston beats Temple 84-46 for 6th straight win
HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds and No. 14 Houston scored the first 15 points in an 84-46 victory over Temple on Thursday night.
White was 11 of 18 from the field top help the Cougars (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) win their sixth straight. The graduate senior has scored at least 20 points in three straight games.
Taze Moore added 19 points, Jamal Shead had 10 points and a career-high 13 assists, and Josh Carlton finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Houston shot 53%, including 63% in the second half. It made 10 of 25 3-pointers and had a 42-18 advantage in points in the paint.
Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White each scored 10 points for Temple (16-11, 9-7). Jourdain fouled out 4 1/2 minutes into the second half after picking up his fourth foul and getting called for a technical foul.
White capped the opening 15-0 run with a layup, but the Owls responded with a 14-3 spurt — cutting it two four on two free throws by Jourdain with 9:42 left in the first half.
The Cougars answered with an 11-3 run, making it 29-17 on a dunk by White with four minutes remaining, and took a 33-23 lead into halftime.
Temple closed within seven to start the second half, but that was as close as the Owls would get. They went 11:18 without a field goal in the second half.
Big Picture
Temple: The Owls have not beaten a ranked opponent since Jan. 15, 2020, when it topped then-No. 16 Wichita State. … Temple’s bench scored 28 points.
Houston: The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games over Temple. … Houston finished 16-1 at home this season. … The Cougars outscored Temple 51-23 in the second half. … Houston forced 20 turnovers and turned it into 27 points.
Getting Technicals
Along with Jourdain’s technical foul, Arashma Parks and Moore were each given technical fouls with 6:57 remaining in the second half. After Moore made an alley-oop off the backboard, he got into it with Parks at midcourt, with Parks pushing Moore as the officials and coaches got in the middle of the scrum before anything else could happen.
Up Next
Temple: Hosts South Florida on Sunday in the regular-season finale.
Houston: At Memphis on Sunday to close out the regular season.