COLLEGE STATION — After playing their first big game of the season on the road at top-ranked Clemson, the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies get their next test in front of their home crowd when they host eighth-ranked Auburn today.
The Aggies try to adhere to coach Jimbo Fisher’s mantra of treating every game the same, but some players couldn’t help but feel a difference around town as they prepare for the Tigers in their Southeastern Conference opener.
“You try to approach practice the same, approach the week the same,” receiver Jhamon Ausbon said. “But it’s definitely a shift of energy in College Station in the atmosphere when you get to conference play.”
Texas A&M will get its second shot to topple a top-10 opponent today after the Aggies lost to Clemson 24-10 on Sept. 7. It will also be a chance to avenge last year’s loss to Auburn, a game Texas A&M led by 10 going into the fourth quarter but wound up being a 28-24 victory for the Tigers.
“Obviously that’s something that’s in our mind but nothing that we’ve talked about so far,” quarterback Kellen Mond said. “We knew we had the game in our hands last year and it slipped away but we can’t really think about that. Just prepare for this year and understand what happened last year.”
The Aggies will face an Auburn team led by freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who will be making his first true road start. Auburn’s opener against Oregon was at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas. Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left to lead the Tigers to a 27-21 win in that game.
“I told him it’s different,” Auburn receiver Will Hastings said. “It’s not like going to Oregon where we had most of the crowd. I said, it’s not like you going from Pinson Valley (high school) and playing a road game. You’re going to be in front of 102,000 fans, and they’re all going to be screaming, doing a lot of different things. I know Texas A&M is wild.”