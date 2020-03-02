WACO — MaCio Teague hit a 3-pointer after stepping back behind the line and just beating the shot clock with 1:13 left in overtime and No. 4 Baylor held on for a 71-68 win over Texas Tech on Monday night.
Teague’s shot put the Bears up 69-65, though Kyler Edwards then hit a 3 for Texas Tech. Short-handed Baylor (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) sealed the game with Jared Butler’s steal and his two free throws with 11 seconds remaining.
Butler came away with the ball in the lane when Chris Clarke tried to make a pass inside over the Baylor guard, who was quickly fouled. Davide Moretti took a wild 3-pointer that wasn’t close for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8).
Devonte Bandoo had 18 points and Butler 17 for the Bears, who had lost two of their previous three games after a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak that had knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll. Teague had 14 points.
Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar each had 13 points for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8), while Moretti had 11. Ramsey made 3-pointers on each of his first three shots early in the game, and had only four more points after that.
McCullar made a 3-pointer from the right corner to put Tech up 60-57 with 1:56 left in regulation, but Baylor quickly got even when Bandoo made a 3 with 1:40 left. But both teams had two turnovers without scoring again until overtime.
Baylor was without starter Mark Vital, their defensive specialist, and Tristan Clark, both because of knee issues. Vital missed initially hurt last week against Kansas State, and then managed to play 21 minutes in Saturday’s loss at TCU. Vital missed the second half of last season after knee surgery and has missed seven games this season.