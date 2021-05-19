Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.