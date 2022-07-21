ATLANTA (AP) — Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher put to rest any concerns of lingering tension between himself and Alabama coach Nick Saban on the final day of SEC media days.
“We saw each other at the SEC meetings (in Destin, Florida). I have great respect for Nick, had a great friendship with Nick,” Fisher told ESPN on Thursday. “I respect him very much, and we all learn from different circumstances in which we have, and I have no ill will, no anything to him.
“I have great respect when we coached and done a lot of great things together, (we’re from the) same part of the country. You know what I’m saying? But we never talked that way. We never called and talked and did anything. We’re just like we always were.”
At the podium, Fisher said: “Unfortunately, our thing went public. Sometimes that happens in this world. Nothing is private anymore, is it?”
Saban created a stir in May during a meeting with local business leaders in Birmingham, Alabama, where he claimed that Texas A&M “bought every player” in its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals.
Fisher held a news conference the following day and called Saban’s comments “despicable,” while also challenging reporters to look into Alabama’s recruiting practices. Fisher also said at the time that he declined to take a call from Saban, saying, “Not going to — we’re done.”
Saban later attempted to clarify his comments, saying his frustrations were with what he called the “unintended consequences” of NIL and that regulation is needed.
Texas A&M visits Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8, but Fisher told ESPN that the feud wouldn’t be motivation for that game.
GATHERING INFORMATION
Fisher had no update on the status of senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Smith had been listed as one of three Texas A&M players scheduled to attend the SEC Media Days. Instead, two Aggies — safety Demani Richardson and left guard Layden Robinson — represented the school.
Smith was suspended following the arrest, per athletic department policy. Fisher said he couldn’t comment on Smith’s chances of returning for the season.
“We’re gathering all the evidence and the things going on,” Fisher said. “We have no comment at this time.”
Robinson said he wasn’t worried about the effect of the arrest on team chemistry so close to the season.
“Ainias Smith, that’s my brother,” Robinson said. “We grew up together. He’s a great leader. He’s a great person. He’s been very helpful for our team since day one. He’s been an impact since day one.”
Smith is Texas A&M’s top returning receiver. He had 47 receptions for 509 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail. He posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday, according to jail records.
“I’ll reach out to him, like check up on him when we get back,” Robinson said. “But he knows since we grew up together, he knows I’ve always got him, I’m always here for him and I’ve always got his back and will do whatever.”
NO ONE TO BLAME
Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada is a leading contender to win Auburn’s quarterback job that was left vacant following the transfer of Bo Nix to Oregon.
Calzada was slowed in spring practice by a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury in Texas A&M’s 20-3 win over the Tigers last season.
“We appreciate his leadership,” Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said. “We appreciate just his work ethic. He has experience. He’s played. The only unfortunate thing is we didn’t get a chance to have him in spring because of his shoulder going through all the team periods because we hurt him during the season.
“It’s one of those that you go back and look on it, you’re like, damn, I wish that hadn’t have happened. But he’s with us now and he’s getting his opportunities in the summer.”
Running back Tank Bigsby said Calzada provides toughness, leadership and “everything a quarterback is supposed to bring.”
“That dog,” Bigsby said. “You want to play with somebody that’s got that dog in him, who doesn’t back down.”
Calzada is competing with LSU transfer T.J. Finley, who started the final three games last season, for the starting job.