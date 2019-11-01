Associated Press
Both the city of Memphis and the 24th-ranked Memphis Tigers are ready for their national close-up in prime time.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Memphis for the first time for football, broadcasting on Beale Street with fans wondering whether Justin Timberlake or Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway shows up on stage. Then the party moves to the Liberty Bowl, where the Tigers host No. 15 SMU under the lights tonight.
It’s the first time both the Tigers and their opponent are ranked for a game at the Liberty Bowl; Memphis and the visiting Mustangs are embracing the marquee matchup.
“We’re excited about the opportunity, we’re excited about the stage and the platform of which we’re going to have the opportunity to play on ...,” Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. “I think it’s incredible. I think the fact our program is going to be showcased on that stage in that light for this game it’s big for everybody involved.”
The winner takes the lead in the American Athletic Conference’s Western Division as each team chases a New Year’s Six opportunity.
SMU (8-0, 4-0) remained undefeated with a 34-31 victory over Houston last week, and coach Sonny Dykes said this game is good for a conference still fighting for respect.
“It’s an opportunity to establish a little bit of credibility for us,” Dykes said.
Memphis squeaked by 42-41 last week when Tulsa missed a 29-yard field goal as time expired.