ATLANTA (AP) — North Carolina A&T had a good idea that Alcorn State would try to slow down the running game. However, the Aggies couldn’t have predicted that Kylil Carter would have so much success throwing the ball.
Carter passed for six touchdowns and North Carolina A&T racked up enormous offensive totals to beat Alcorn State 64-44 in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday for its third consecutive HBCU national championship title and fourth in five years.
Carter completed 18 of 30 passes for 364 yards, and added 96 on the ground. Korey Banks and Elijah Bell each caught a pair of scoring passes for NC A&T, which has beaten Alcorn State in three of the five Celebration Bowls — including two straight.
“What a game,” Aggies coach Sam Washington said. “Offensively, I thought both teams played well. Defensively, not so much, ... It was very entertaining.”
The Braves led 3-0 after one quarter, and then the scoring started.
Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper passed for 341 yards and three scores, but the Braves trailed 24-10 at halftime and NC A&T steadily stacked points from there.
The teams combined for 49 points in the third quarter, when NC A&T scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the period and Alcorn State banked touchdowns on its first three drives.
The Aggies rolled to 290 yards in the quarter, and Alcorn State added 238.
NCA&T scored eight touchdowns, two field goals and added two points when Amir McNeil picked up a poorly-snapped PAT by Alcorn State and raced nearly 90 yards with less than five minutes to go in the game.
The Aggies lost two fumbles and punted three times yet still put up 574 of the game’s combined 1,034 yards.
NC A&T took the lead when senior Bell ran past the Alcorn State secondary and pulled in a 53-yard touchdown pass with 13:03 left in the second quarter. That was good for a 7-3 edge and extended Bell’s school record to 32 career touchdowns receiving.
Alcorn State moved ahead briefly when Harper found wide receiver Chris Blair wide open for a 59-yard scoring pass with 7:55 left.
That 10-7 advantage didn’t last long, as NC A&T scored the final 17 points of the second quarter. The Aggies had a 59-yard touchdown pass to Zachary Leslie and a 4-yard scoring pass to Korey Banks around a 28-yard field goal from Noel Ruiz to take a 24-10 lead at halftime.
The field goal came shortly after freshman linebacker Jacob Roberts intercepted Harper’s pass and returned it 28 yards to Alcorn State’s 5-yard-line.
NC A&T receivers repeatedly got open behind Alcorn State defenders for big plays with the Braves gearing up against Aggies running back Jah-Maine Martin.
Both quarterbacks grew up outside of Atlanta, and Carter most enjoyed his reunion.
“Playing in front of my family is a blessing because most of my family can’t make it to see me play in (Greensboro), North Carolina ... it’s a great feeling,” he said.