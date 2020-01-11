FRISCO (AP) — Now this was a perfect ending for North Dakota State, with its redshirt freshman quarterback and the senior safety in his final game after first wanting to be a Bison quarterback.
Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and James Hendricks had a game-clinching interception after an earlier TD run on a fake field goal as the Bison beat James Madison 28-20 on Saturday for their eighth FCS national championship, and the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.
“To go out on top as a senior is an incredible feeling,” said Hendricks, who was a third-string quarterback before moving to defense a sophomore in 2017. “That’s what I’ll remember. ... I just feel so fortunate.
The Bison (16-0) stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row while winning their record eighth championship in the division — all in the past nine seasons. They also won five NCAA Division II titles from 1983-90.
After stopping Lance short on a fourth-and-2 at its 36 with 2:51 left, James Madison (14-2) drove to the 3 before Hendricks picked off the pass by Ben DiNucci at the goal line.
Hendricks said it was a play the Bison expected so, “I just left my guy and knew that they were going to throw it, and trusted that he was going to throw to the flat, and not the guy that I’m supposed to cover.”
When asked how common that was, Matt Entz, the first-year Bison head coach who was their defensive coordinator the previous five seasons, smiled and said, “I’m glad he did in that situation.”
Lance’s 44-yard scramble TD came on a third-and-23 and put the Bison up 28-13.