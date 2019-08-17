DENTON (AP) — North Texas was oh-so-close in Conference USA last year to fulfilling the preseason prediction of repeating as a division champion. The Mean Green could have also ended up at the opposite end of the standings after five of their league games were decided by a field goal or less.
“There’s so much parity in our league,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We were 3-2 in those games. We could have just as easily been 5-0. We could have very easily been 0-5.”
Going into Littrell’s fourth season, and with two-time C-USA offensive player of the year quarterback Mason Fine one of nine starters back on the league’s highest-scoring offense, the Mean Green are again favored in the West Division.
“I think the biggest thing we’ve learned throughout those games is maybe being able to overcome adversity a little bit better than we did this past year,” said Littrell, whose team has had consecutive nine-win seasons. “Maybe just being a little bit more mentally tough this upcoming season will help us.”
UNT’s three C-USA losses were by a combined 13 points, including 29-21 to division foe and overall league champion UAB. In the Mean Green’s other two league losses, they had a field goal attempt blocked in the final minute of a 29-27 home loss to Louisiana Tech, and blew a 28-0 lead in the first half of a 34-31 loss at Old Dominion.
The Mean Green were among six C-USA teams that went to bowl games.
North Texas got 20 of 26 votes as the West favorite in the preseason media poll. Southern Miss got four votes.
Marshall goes into coach Doc Holliday’s 10th season as the favorite in the East Division. The Thundering Herd won four of their final five games last season, including a seventh consecutive bowl victory.
They return quarterback Isaiah Green after a standout freshman season, along with their top two running backs.
FIU, going into its third season under Butch Davis, has back quarterback James Morgan (26 TD passes) after a program-best nine wins last year.
Florida Atlantic will be looking to rebound, having stumbled to 5-7 after a 10-game winning streak wrapped up Lane Kiffin’s first season in 2017.