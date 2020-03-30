The total of cases in Northeast Texas is now at least 69 in 16 counties. Here's a look at totals reported Monday, and changes from Sunday's reports:

  • Angelina: 3
  • Bowie: 9 (+6), 1 death
  • Camp: 1 (+1)
  • Cass: 2
  • Cherokee: 1
  • Franklin: 1 (+1)
  • Gregg: 5
  • Harrison: 1
  • Hopkins: 2 (+1)
  • Morris: 1
  • Nacogdoches: 2
  • Rusk: 3
  • Shelby: 2 (+1)
  • Smith: 32 (+1), 1 death
  • Upshur: 2 (+1)
  • Van Zandt: 2 (+1), 1 death

Sources: Texas Department of State Health Services, Northeast Texas Public Health District, local officials