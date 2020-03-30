The total of cases in Northeast Texas is now at least 69 in 16 counties. Here's a look at totals reported Monday, and changes from Sunday's reports:
- Angelina: 3
- Bowie: 9 (+6), 1 death
- Camp: 1 (+1)
- Cass: 2
- Cherokee: 1
- Franklin: 1 (+1)
- Gregg: 5
- Harrison: 1
- Hopkins: 2 (+1)
- Morris: 1
- Nacogdoches: 2
- Rusk: 3
- Shelby: 2 (+1)
- Smith: 32 (+1), 1 death
- Upshur: 2 (+1)
- Van Zandt: 2 (+1), 1 death
Sources: Texas Department of State Health Services, Northeast Texas Public Health District, local officials