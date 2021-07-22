In this July 24, 2011 file photo, women react in Oslo at the end of a memorial service at Oslo Cathedral in the aftermath of the attacks on Norway’s government headquarters and a youth retreat. At 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, a ray of sun should have illuminated the first of 77 bronze columns on a lick of land opposite Utoya island outside Oslo. Over the next 3 hours and 8 minutes, it would have brushed each column in turn, commemorating every person killed by right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik. But on the 10-year anniversary of the terror, the memorial remains a construction site.