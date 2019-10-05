FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Greta Thunberg pauses as she speaks at the Society for Ethical Culture in New York. “No _ Church of Sweden has (obviously) not proclaimed Greta Thunberg as successor of Jesus Christ,” Martin Larsson, a spokesman with the Church of Sweden, told the The Associated Press in an email. However, in 2018, one of its parishes did, tweeting in Swedish: “Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now assigned one of his successors, namely Greta Thunberg.” The claim circulated on social media after Thunberg, who is Swedish, led worldwide demonstrations to highlight climate change and addressed the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations in September 2019.