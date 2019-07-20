In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 photo provided by Jeff Simmons, U.S. women's soccer player Ashlyn Harris raises her left arm next to her teammates, Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe, outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage before a victory parade in New York City, to celebrate the team's Women's World Cup title. On Friday, July 19, 2019, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Harris is giving a Nazi salute. This photo was made after the museum hosted a breakfast for players before the ticker-tape parade, said Simmons, the executive vice president for Anat Gerstein, Inc., a public relations firm that works with the museum.