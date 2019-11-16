FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, sanitation and other utility trucks block off the streets around Madison Square Park as crowds and protesters gather for President Donald Trump's address to kick off the New York City's 100th annual Veterans Day parade in New York. On Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that sanitation trucks surrounding Madison Square in New York were lined up to protect Trump against booing protesters. Officials with the New York City Police Department and the Department of Sanitation confirmed that sanitation trucks are often used for security at big events. They are “part of our counterterrorism overlay, not unique to this visit,” Lt. Eugene Whyte, of the NYPD's public information office, told the AP.