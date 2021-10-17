In this Aug. 9, 2012, photo, Sister Megan Rice, center, and Michael Walli, in the background waving, are greeted by supporters as they arrive for a federal court appearance in Knoxville, Tenn., after being charged with sabotaging a government nuclear complex. Rice, who served two years in prison and was released when her original conviction was thrown out by a federal appeals court, died of congestive heart failure Oct. 10 at Holy Child Center in Rosemont, Pa. She was 91.