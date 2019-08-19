Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill makes an announcement at New York City Police Dept. headquarters, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department fired an officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, whose dying cries of “I can’t breathe” fueled a national debate over race and police use of force. O’Neill said he fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who is white, based on a recent recommendation of a department disciplinary judge. He said it was clear Pantaleo “can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer.”