In this July 2014 file photo, Eric Garner’s body lies in a casket during his funeral at Bethel Baptist Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Friday, an administrative judge recommended firing a New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who is white, over the chokehold death of the unarmed Garner, whose dying cries of “I can’t breathe” fueled a national debate over policing, race and the use of force.