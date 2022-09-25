Aaron Eugene Dykes
CYPRESS — Aaron Eugene Dykes, 83, of Cypress, joined Heaven on September 20th, 2022. Aaron was born February 9th, 1939, in Mansfield, Louisiana to the late George Washington Dykes and Lula May (Burrow) Dykes.
Aaron graduated from Longview High School in 1957 and later received his Associates Degree from Kilgore College. Aaron was a star football player for the Longview Lobos and quickly became a star in the eyes of a young lady named Peggy. Aaron and Peggy met when she “accidentally” fell down the high school stairs so Aaron could catch her. They were in one another’s arms for 56 years as husband and wife.
Aaron received Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 12. He served as Chairman of Deacons at Woodridge Baptist Church and his natural ability to lead took him to the highest levels of leadership in the Oil Field and Space Industries. Aaron served Hughes Tool Company and Baker Hughes as a draftsman and mechanical engineer, rising to such success he was in line for Vice-President of Hughes Tool Company. When the market crash of the 1980’s left the oil field industry at a stand-still, Aaron chose a second career in the Space Industry. His outstanding ability to design and undeniable attention to detail captured the attention of those at NASA and Aaron earned the honor of being part of the Engineering team for the Phase I Program to the Mir Space Station aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. Aaron received countless awards for his contributions to both the Oil Field Industry and Space Exploration Program.
Aaron’s life motto was “anything worth doing is worth doing right” and it showed in his craftsmanship. Whether building a TV from scratch or painting original artwork with oils, his work was completed with excellence. He even designed some of Shannon’s formal dresses. His dedication to detail was seen in his photography and his love for learning was life-long. Aaron was an avid reader with a large collection of books signed by numerous authors. When outdoors, Aaron loved working on his property and riding his John Deere tractor.
Aaron loved his “boys” and was affectionately known as “Pops,” “GPa” and “GPaPa.” His most honorable title next to being Peggy’s husband was being Shannon’s “Dad.”
Shannon and Aaron were more than dad and daughter-they were best friends. As an only child, Shannon deemed Aaron her hero and the two shared an unbreakable bond. He was extremely proud of “his girl” both personally and professionally and never hesitated to let others know. Aaron and Shannon were also neighbors for the last 14 years of Aaron’s life. Breakfast over fried eggs and early evening conversations on the back porch swings were filled with laughter and Aaron’s unending wisdom-wisdom that will be shared for generations. The undeniable support Aaron gave Shannon throughout life was surpassed only by his love for her and his continual reminder to tell the world that “Jesus is the only way.”
Aaron loved trains, especially the sound of their horn. On September 20th at 8:03 p.m., the nail-scarred hand of the train conductor reached for Aaron’s hand. As they arrived at their final destination, a multitude of those Aaron loved stood cheering on the platform of Heaven’s depot. As Jesus welcomed His “good and faithful servant” to their final stop, the words of the last song Shannon sang in Aaron’s ear surely echoed throughout the halls of Heaven- “Welcome to Heaven My Child.”
Aaron is survived by his daughter, Shannon (David) Perry; grandson, Sean Perry; great grandchildren, James Perry, Julian Aran Perry and their mother Michelle Perry; sister, Lillian Etheredge; nephew, George (Carol) Dykes, lifelong friend, Rex (Carolyn) King and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, September 24th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Klein Funeral Home, 1400 West Main Street Tomball Texas, 77375. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Klein Funeral Home, 1400 West Main Street, Tomball Texas 77375, with Rex King officiating. Interment to follow at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26th, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 Harrison Road Longview, Texas 75604. The funeral service will be live streamed.
