Aaron William Charter
GILMER — Service for Aaron Charter 32, of Gilmer is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana, with Marvin Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM at Grubbs-Loyd. He passed away on Saturday, April 30, in Longview.
He was born on May 15, 1989 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He was welcomed by Harold Charter, Jr. and Sherry Childress Charter into their family when only a few days old. Aaron enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, cooking out, sports and he had a black belt in Karate at nine years old.
Those left to cherish his memory are parents: Sherry and Don Yard of Liberty, Texas, grandparents: Mary and Bud Potts of East Mountain, Edith and Harold Charter of Longview, sister: Amber Stafford and husband Trevor of Show Low, AZ, children: Emily Charter of Texas City, Noah Zimicki and Elizabeth Zimicki of Longview, nephews: Kaiden Beaber of Sisbee, Liam Alexander of League City, Everlee Stafford and Darwin Stafford of Show Low, AZ, aunts and uncles: Mary Sue Cole of Ore City, Cindy and Tim Irby and Lisa and Jim King of Longview, Denise and Keith Burks of Ore City and many cousins and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Charter, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Aaron’s name to the Gladney Adoption Agency, 6300 John Ryan Drive, Ft. Worth, TX 76132.
