Acie Henigan, Jr.
JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Acie Henigan, Jr., 84, of Jacksonville, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Wintermute officiating. Burial will follow in the Waldrop Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Acie Henigan, Jr. was born August 5, 1936 in Dallas, Texas. He passed this life January 11, 2021 at his Jacksonville, Texas home. Acie was born to the marriage of Acie Carl Henigan, Sr. and Arzelle Henigan Jackson. He attended Beckville High School with the Bearcat class of 1955. Mr. Henigan worked in Mechanical Contracting as one of the owner/operators of Drew Woods from 1957 - 1992, as well as H and J Contractors. Acie married Helen Jane Ross October 9, 2005 making the last 15 years even sweeter. He was a member of the First U.M.C. of Jacksonville, loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50 years and mother of his children, Donresia Hoadley Henigan; and granddaughter, Deana Henigan.
Mr. Henigan is survived by his loving wife, Helen Jane Henigan of Jacksonville; son, Keith Henigan and wife Judi of Carthage; daughter, Kim Henigan of Carthage; brother, Jack “Sonny” Henigan of Farmersville; sister, Janie Beasley of Timpson; step son, Ronny Ross and wife Jenny of Longview; step daughters, Sally Cheavens and husband Jeff of Tyler, Susan Spivey and husband David of Henderson; grandchildren, Tiffany Menges, Jeremy Henigan and wife Hannah; step grandchildren, Caleb Cheavens and wife Jacy, Mickey Cheavens, Jenny Spivey, Jake Spivey and wife Jessalin, Eric Ross, and Christopher Ross; great grandchildren, Morgan Rabon III, Shank Henigan; step great grandchildren, Shepard Cheavens, and Sailor Cheavens; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Craig Garner, Jerry Hammons, David Henigan, Kenneth Robinson, Wade Holman, and Larry Garner. Honorary pallbearers will be, Dan Jones, Richard Ballenger, and Terry Taylor.
