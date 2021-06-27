Adolfo Carrillo Cancino
LONGVIEW — Adolfo Carrillo Cancino passed away June 16, 2021, in San Francisco, California at the age of 48. He was born February 21, 1973, in Mexico to parents Rodolfo Cancino De Paz and Maria Isabel Carrillo Ortega.
Mr. Cancino earned his Bachelor’s Degrees in business and theology and his Master’s Degree in business administration. He spent over 16 years in the Army Reserves as a Human Resource Sgt. He was deployed twice overseas to serve his country in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was a spiritual man who was a good friend to everyone.
Adolfo was preceded in death by his step-father, Hector Cumplido.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Poelking; mother, Maria Isabel Ortega; sons, Andreas Cancino and Alejandro Cancino; daughters, Ashley Cancino and Adriana Cancino; sisters, Laura Cancino Sanchez, Noemi Carrillo Perez, Blanca Carrillo De Santos, and Gracie Carrillo; and brother, Hector Carrillo.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 W. Harrison Road in Longview.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Memory Park Cemetery, 2823 E. Marshall Avenue in Longview.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
