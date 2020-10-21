Adora Ann Winn
DIANA — Adora Ann Winn, 79, of Diana, went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Visitation will be held 6-8PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Graveside services will be held, at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, in Marshall, with Reverend Mark Minter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Adora was born on April 29, 1941 in Marshall, Texas to Jewell Allen and Maragaret (Winn) Love.

