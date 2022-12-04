Agnes Elms Oliver
KILGORE — Agnes Lou Neil Clark Elms Oliver, age 91, died at her home of 56 years in Kilgore, Texas on December 1, 2022. Visitation is set for 2pm on Saturday December 3, 2022 with the funeral service at 3pm. Both at St. Luke’s United Methodist, Kilgore, Tx. Burial will follow at Kilgore Cemetery.
Mom was born to James Jerome and Neva Ozella (Reynolds) Clark on October 30, 1931, in DeQueen, Arkansas. Apart from a brief time during World War II when her family moved to Port Arthur, Texas to support the war effort, her childhood was spent in Fordyce, Arkansas.
Like many of the depression era, mom grew up with little. Her dad worked in the family shoe repair business. Her parents and two sisters lived with their grandparents. By high school, she was an accomplished musician. She was first chair Baritone in the Arkansas State Band her senior year. Upon graduation in 1949, she attended Henderson State Teachers College in nearby Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Mom received her teaching certificate after two years and at the bright young age of 19 returned home to begin her career teaching at Fordyce High School. In January 1951, she met her future husband when he crashed her sister’s wedding. James Edwin Elms had just completed his Master of Education at the University of Texas and became the new principal at her school.
Mom and dad were married June 3, 1951. As dad began his career in Public School Administration, mom became the dedicated wife who taught in each new location. While in Iowa Park, Texas, mom returned each summer to complete her bachelor’s degree at Henderson. She also gave birth to her firstborn son, James Edwin, Jr in 1954 and daughter Karen Elaine in 1956. Superintendent positions then took them to Blooming Grove, Avalon and Arp Texas. Mom gave birth to her third child, Troy Neil in 1964.
The final move was to Kilgore in 1966 which has been home to Mom ever since. She raised her children and went back to teaching. After celebrating nearly 41 years of marriage, dad died in 1992. She met Arthur Herbert Oliver in the early computer dating days and married again in 1997. They enjoyed sharing hobbies, traveling and music until his passing in 2005.
Mom grew up Methodist and knew the Lord. She loved St. Luke’s UMC in Kilgore and served in multiple roles from Sunday School administrator, Council on Ministries, UMW, Edith McDavid Sunday School to toting her kids back and forth to church activities. She recently was honored for her 50-year membership
Mom was a great cook. Her grandkids loved her meatloaf, Christmas candies and pecan pie. She crocheted Afghans for every family member. She played bridge every week. She loved to travel and visited all 50 states in her RV. She was also active in the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mom is preceded in death by her husbands, James Edwin Elms and Arthur Herbert Oliver. Her parents, James Jerome and Neva Ozella Clark and sisters, Geneva Doris Clark and Lenora Martiel Womble.
Mom is survived by son, James Edwin Elms (Ginger), daughter Karen Elaine Saunders (Ross) and son Troy Neil Elms
(Caren). She is survived by grandchildren: Tim Elms, John Elms (Melissa), Justin Saunders, Julie Belcher (Conor), Austin Elms (Lauren), Hunter Elms and Coleman Elms (Zinedine). Greatgrandchildren: Kyler, Kristin, Jessica, Colton, Adelyn, Travis, James, Layla, Henry, Nora, Archer, Sidney and baby Elms #13 due in May 2023. She is also survived by her sister, Jamie Lavell Brandon (Donald).
The family would like to thank Carla Branson. She has been a faithful friend for the past 18 years. She has been Mom’s selfless serving companion. She made it possible for mom to travel, enjoy her later life to its fullest and live in her own home much longer than would have been otherwise possible.
Thanks to Heart-to-Heart Hospice and Visiting Angels who helped in mom’s last days.
Please make any memorials to St. Luke’s United Methodist, Kilgore, or the Hospice of your choice.
