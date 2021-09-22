Alan Charles Guedry
LONGVIEW — Alan Charles Guedry, 73, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 16th, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 24th at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 25th at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home.
Alan was born on July 25th, 1948, in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Albert and June Guedry.
He attended Lake Charles High School and McNeese State University where he went on to get his bachelor’s degree in nursing. While attending college he was enrolled in the US Army Nurses Corps and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After college he served in the Army for 3 years in El Paso, Texas. Following his service, he went on to further his education to become a CRNA and practiced for 30 years at Good Shepherd Hospital. In his spare time, Alan loved to play golf.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Alicia; son, Aaron Guedry of Longview, Texas; daughter, Chanda Guedry of New Braunfels, Texas; sisters, Linda Mills, Carol Guedry, and Anita Lloyd; his grandson, Joshua Loftin; and many nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and June, and his brother Norman Guedry.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
