Alan Rhodes

Alan was born on October 16, 1957 to C.W. “Dusty” and Doyline Rhodes in Houston. He graduated from Kilgore High School in 1976. Alan obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2007 from Schreiner University in Kerrville. He enjoyed golfing, reading, hiking, exploring, riding through the Texas Hill Country and weed eating. Alan loved spending time with his friends, drinking coffee, and he could always be counted on to share a good story. Alan will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he has touched.
Left to cherish his memory are his nieces, Jennifer Stanley and her husband Allan of Kilgore; Amy Rhodes of Kilgore; great-nieces and nephews, Garrett Stanley, Cooper Stanley, Jaxon Warner, Harper Warner; aunts, Pat Vaughn of Longview, Betty Hargrave of Houston; sister-in-law, Theresa Rhodes, and his forever friend Kim Rhodes of Overton. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous cousins, friends, and other loving family members.
Alan was reunited with his parents and his brother Mitch Rhodes.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
