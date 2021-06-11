Albert Fay Ansel
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Albert Fay Ansel of Longview passed away June 9, 2021, in Longview at the age of 99. He was born December 21, 1921, in Fairmont, West Virginia to parents Charles Ansel and Lillian (Welch) Ansel.
Al joined the United States Army during World War II in 1942. He was stationed for 5 years in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. He was then sent to Camp Fannin, Texas where he met his loving wife Anita. She worked administration for the hospital that he was a patient. When Anita saw him, she said, “That’s going to be my husband.” They were married for 75 years.
Mr. Ansel worked for TNO Southern Pacific Railroad and later as shift foreman at Eastman in their polyethylene division. He retired in July of 1982. He always joked that he spent more time retired than working. He and Anita were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. Al enjoyed life and did what needed to be done to take care of his family.
Mr. Ansel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack Ansel and Bill Ansel; and sister, Eva Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Anita (McKnight) Ansel; son, David Ansel and wife Karen Horner; and brother-in-law, Louis McKnight and wife Jackie.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Donnie Barron. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The Ansel family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Buckner Westminster Place and Life Care Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Buckner Westminster Place.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview.
