Albert Henry Lukash
LONGVIEW — Albert Henry Lukash went to be with his Lord Jesus on April 17, 2023. He was born on November 25, 1934 to Anna and John in Clymer, PA, moved to Cleveland, OH and attended Collinwood High School. Al joined the Marines at 17, served as a sergeant and was awarded a Purple Heart during the Korean War. He married Pauline in 1959. They had three children, Jeffrey (spouse Anna), Jill Chinn (late spouse Tom), and Lesley (spouse Brad) Brooks, and two grandsons, Luke and Jake Brooks. Al worked his entire career for Eaton Corporation in Cleveland, OH and Henderson, KY. Al and Pauline retired to Longview, TX in their late 50’s.
Al will be remembered as a man who loved greatly and enjoyed life. He loved Jesus, loved his country, and loved people. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He enjoyed bringing people together. Through Al’s caring and interest, he made people feel special. Al enjoyed nature, golf, food, fishing, hunting, watching sports, travel, entertaining, and staying in touch with others. Everywhere he went, he made and kept friends.
Al was preceded in death by his wife Pauline, his sisters and brothers, Irene, Mary Ellen, Frank, Billy, and Johnny.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, Longview, TX. The Rosary will be said at 10:30 am. Everyone is welcome.
