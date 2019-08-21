Albert Lee “Al” Wells

Al was born in Corsicana, TX on July 29, 1925 to Pete and Fannie (Durbin) Wells. Mr. Wells worked in construction and many knew he was the master at fixing things, he was also a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Gilmer. Al loved to spend his time outdoors, he especially enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, and camping. He also loved to travel with his wife, Mrs. Blanche Wells.
Mr. Wells is survived by his wife, Blanche Wells; children, Sharry K. Rathburn and her husband, Lloyd of San Marcos, Loyd Wells and his wife, Judy of Pasadena, Ben Wells and his wife Linda of New Braunfels, Ernie Wells and his wife, Barbara of Houston, Susan Wells of Bay City, Aileen Fuller and her husband, Tony of Arlington, Paul Adams and his wife, Linda of Mt. Pleasant, and Diana Alden of Gilmer ;14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
Al is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Willie Faye Wells; an infant son, Albert Wells, Jr.; and brother, E.O. Wells.
