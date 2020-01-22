Albert Ludwig Greer

Bert was born in San Augustine, Texas on July 26, 1932 to Eric Philemon Sr and Madie Arce Greer. He had four older brothers, two older sisters and one younger brother.
Bert graduated high school in Winslow, Arizona. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English/Education from
Grand Canyon College in Phoenix. He returned to Winslow to teach English classes at his alma mater until he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany for two years as a supply clerk where he also enjoyed being a member of the Army’s tennis team.
After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Winslow to continue teaching and coaching varsity basketball. During this time, he furthered his education by pursuing a master’s degree in Education.
Bert met and later married Karen Elaine Brandon. Together they had three children and lived in Winslow until 1968. In 1969 he moved his family to Longview, Texas where he was hired as a professor of English at
LeTourneau College. During his tenure at LeTourneau, he also served as head coach of the men’s basketball team for three seasons, Tyler Hall dorm parent for two years, and director for the Longview Ambulance Service which was based on LeTourneau’s campus. Later, after moving back to Arizona, Bert taught G.E.D classes to state incarcerated inmates at the Winslow and Buckeye prisons. Over 500 students earned their diplomas under his tutelage.
In 2004 he and Karen moved back to Longview where he held part time jobs, again teaching G.E.D. classes to inmates transitioning back into society. He and Karen really enjoyed their retirement years together, spending good quality time with family and friends. Bert loved God, and his life was a testimony of God’s love for him.
He adored his family, always providing a loving, healthy home environment. He loved to sing the old hymns and did so regularly as a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Longview.
His mother, father, brothers and sisters all preceded him in death, as well as his loving wife Karen. He is survived by his grateful children: Mark (Sylvia) Greer, Brian (Lori) Greer and Ginger (Scott) Johnson; grandchildren: Crystal (Joshua) Hart, Whitney and Joseph Greer, Hannah and Benjamin Greer, Luke and Andrew Johnson; great grandchildren: Aiden, Connor and Dillion Hart and Oliver Klotz; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Heartis Assisted Living of Longview and Hospice Plus for compassionately caring for Bert.
A celebration of God’s perfect love and Albert’s victorious life in Him will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, at Fellowship Baptist Church on Spring Hill Road, with Pastor Ellis Hayden officiating. The family extends an open invitation for lunch after the service to all who attend.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would be honored to have you donate to a LeTourneau University scholarship fund for students of fulltime missionaries. Memorial checks with the above notation may be made out to LeTourneau University and mailed to PO Box 7333, Longview, TX 75607-7333. Alternately, you can go to www.letu.edu and click on DONATE at the top of the page.
