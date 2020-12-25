Alejandro Castillo Monjaraz

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home.
Following the funeral service, visitation will be from 3-4 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020 also at Rader Funeral Home. All arrangements are by rader funeral home in Longview, Texas.
Alejandro was born in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico to Juan Castillo and Maria Juana Monjaraz on May 13, 1975. He went to school in Leon. He graduated from Escuela Secundaria General #2.
He helped manage a restaurant, El Pollo Cachuchon for over 10 years. That’s where his love for cooking came from. He also worked as a Crew leader for RCW for 3 years. He received the highest safety award any one in his job has ever received. Only two people have received that recognition.
Alejandro worked in the oil field in East Texas. When not working Alejandro enjoyed spending time with his children, he enjoyed working on his trucks, he would love to cook, enjoyed fishing, but most of all he had a very deep passion for sports. He was a die-heart Dallas Cowboys fan.
However, when it came to soccer his heart was split in half between the team he grew up to watch Pumas, and the team from the city in which he was born in, Leon. When Alejandro would get on the grill you knew you were in for a treat, specially if he cooked his favorite dish, grilled chicken in mesquite charcoal. Alejandro will be remembered as a loving father, a great son and a wonderful and kind person by all the people he crossed paths with throughout the community and his jobs.
Alejandro is survived by 3 children: son, Christian Castillo and his wife Nidya Chavez , daughter, Valeria Castillo, son, Steven Castillo. Brothers and sisters: sister, Angeles Castillo, sister, Aurora Castillo, sister, Juana Maria Castillo, brother, Juan Antonio Castillo, brother, Guillermo Castillo, brother, Jose Luis Castillo, brother, Arturo Adan Perez, and sister, Luz Adriana Perez. Parents: father, Juan Castillo, mother, Maria Juana Monjaraz. Grandchildren: grandson, Dylan Alexander Castillo, grandson, Diego Isaac Castillo. And two lovely dogs: Arya, and Savannah
Online registrations and condolences are available at raderfh.com
The family of Alejandro Castillo wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Good Shepperd hospital, Mrs. Karyn Wright, Mr. R. Dee Zimmerman from RCW, and the lovely staff at Rader funeral home.
