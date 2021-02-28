Alex Segovia
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Alex Segovia, 57, of Longview, Texas has been reunited with his father, Eliseo Trejo Segovia, who preceded him in death and his heavenly Father above. Alex passed away on Feb. 18, 2021, at Christus Good Shepherd-Longview from various health issues. Alex grew up and attended school in Tyler, Texas. He later went into the oil and gas manufacturing industry with Cherco Compression in Longview and Weatherford in Corpus Christi, Texas. One of Alex’s greatest joys was riding his motorcycles in Corpus Christi. He was always giving of himself to his family and many friends.
Alex is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane, and two step-children, Tina Phillips Wienecke of Conroe, Texas and husband, Byron, and Terry Phillips of Longview, and two grandchildren. Alex always referred to Tina and Terry as his kids and loved them with his full heart. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Segovia Higginbotham of Gilmer, one sister, Terri Segovia Sparks of Longview, and one brother, David Segovia of Diana, Texas, nieces, a nephew and cousins.
The family will have a private gathering when weather brings beautiful sunshine to celebrate Alex’s life and memories.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that contributions or gifts be made to your local health care providers. Our family is forever grateful for the care that was given to Alex by his doctors and nurses in the MICU Christus Good Shepherd - Longview.
Cremation services were provided by East Texas Funeral Home. Online obituary and condolences may be left at EastTexasFuneral.com
