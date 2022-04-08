Alford Tribble Sr.
DESOTO — Alford Tribble Sr. of Desoto, TX formerly of Longview, TX was born May 11, 1954. Alford passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents Henry June and Betty Jean Tribble. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, wife Diane Tribble; his sons Kendrick (Mikisha) Carson and Alford Tribble Jr., and grandchildern all of Desoto, TX; brother Mark (Carol) Tribble Sr.; sister Bobbie Tribble; special sister Elaine Moore all of Longview, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service is schedule for 11:00 AM Saturday, April 9, 2022 , at New Birth Baptist Church 444 W Ledbetter Dr. Dallas, TX. Services entrusted to Evergreen Funeral Home 6449 University Hills Blvd Dallas TX 75241. Final earthly resting place will take place on Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM Laurel Land Memorial Park Cemetery 6300 S.R.L. Thronton Frwy Dallas, TX 75232.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.