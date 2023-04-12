Alfred “AG” Jones
WHITE OAK — Alfred “AG” Jones of White Oak, TX, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2023, surrounded by his family and beloved dog at home. Alfred was born in Tyler, TX on May 28, 1940. After joining the Navy in 1957 to help his mother financially, he returned and attended Tyler Jr College. He met his wife Mary Lou while there, graduating in 1964. He returned to the University of Texas-Tyler to graduate with a degree in Industrial Management in 1979. He was a tool and die at Continental Can Company in Longview, Schlitz Brewing Company, and finished his career at Trane Technologies in Tyler. Upon retirement, Alfred worked for Welch Funeral Home as a funeral attendant.
Alfred was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was known for his good humor, impressive intellect, and love for his pets. He was most proud of his children, Lisa who was a Special Education teacher in Alief, Tx for 29 years before retiring in 2018 and Rick, who works as a Principal Solutions Architect for Siemens in McKinney, Tx. Alfred was always an avid fan of the Cowboys and Aggies, enjoyed playing cards and 42 with his church friends, as well doing his daily crossword puzzles and reading detective or historical novels. He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many years and enjoyed being of service through his church group at New Beginnings Baptist Church of Longview. Alfred is survived by his wife Mary Lou Jones; daughter Lisa Jones; son Rick Jones; daughter-in-law Stefanie Jones; grandsons Riley Jones, Matthew Jones, and Elijah Jones; nephew David Jones (wife Sharon Jones); and special cousins Sandra Ihrer and Judy Mey, along with many other cousins, friends, and neighbors he considered family. Alfred was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Dee Jones, his father, Leon Jones, and his brother David Jones.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, April 13 at Rader Funeral Home on Judson Rd from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at New Beginnings Baptist Church on E. George Richey Rd on Friday, April 14 at 1 PM with burial to follow at Lakeview Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens 5000 W Harrison Rd in Longview. The family welcomes all who loved Alfred to attend.
