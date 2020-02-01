spotlight
WHITE OAK — Alice Ann Cheney Wingo was born April 27, 1936 to the late John Monroe Cheney and Mary Lucille Wright Cheney in Longview, Texas. Alice attended Longview schools and later married Floyd E. Wingo , Sr. on December 27, 1962. Together they raised nine children and two grandchildren while living in White Oak, Texas. In addition to taking care of her family, Alice worked for and retired from White Oak ISD in 1998. Through the years, she enjoyed spending time with family, sewing and cooking, playing cards with friends, attending school functions and sporting events, reading Harlequin Romance novels, and watching classic movies. Mrs. Wingo is survived by her husband of 58 years Floyd Wingo, Sr. who lovingly cared for her unceasingly until her passing; children, Davis Wingo and wife Karen, Shannon Wingo and wife Brenda, Teresa Wingo Baker, Sharon Wingo Schafer, Johnny Wingo and wife Renee, Floyd Wingo, Jr. and wife Karon, Alvin Wingo and wife Amy; grandchildren that they raised, Chris Garrett and wife Amanda, Rusti Wingo Morgan and husband Michael; and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Reverend John Cheney, Jr., “Buddy” Cheney and Russell Cheney; and daughters, Teresa May and Marina Kisner. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home of Longview from 2:00-3:00 pm with a graveside service to follow at New White Oak Cemetery at 4:00pm.
