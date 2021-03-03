Alice Faye White Lucas
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Mrs. Alice Faye White Lucas, 74, of Longview will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kilgore Rader Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Scott Harbison officiating. Burial will follow at the Elderville Cemetery with Reverend John Woodard officiating. Mrs. Lucas passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Alice was born on March 29, 1946 in Gregg County, Texas, she was the daughter of the late William Isaac and Mary Bess White. Alice attended Kilgore Jr. College and graduated from St Joseph’s School of Nursing in Fort Worth, Texas in 1967. After graduation Alice worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. With the birth of her children, Alice changed career directions to spend more time with her young family. She went back to school and graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor’s of Science and double majored in Earth/Life Sciences and Education. Alice was a dedicated teacher who loved her students and taught until her retirement from Pine Tree ISD in 2007. After retirement, Alice continued her service spirit through programs at Centre Presbyterian Church where she served as Christian Education Elder and led the Women of the Church. In addition, retirement allowed time for her beloved “Sister Trips” and “Summer Time Camp Grandma”.
She was preceded in death by her parents and also her brothers, Richard White, William Mack White, and Van Dean White, sister, Barbara Nell Sammons.
Alice is survived by her husband, James Cecil Lucas, Jr. of Longview; her children; son and daughter-in-law, Alan William and Julie Lucas of Pearland; daughter, LeAnn Elizabeth Lucas of Longview; grandchildren, William Lucas and Emily Lucas both of Pearland; sisters, Mary Lee Uhler and husband Jim of Longview, Peggy Bennett of Longview, and Nancy Ballard and husband Cyril of Gilmer.
Memorials may be made to Centre Presbyterian Church 8531 FM2011, Longview, Texas 75603 or St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church 8915 Timberside Drive, Houston, Texas 77025.
