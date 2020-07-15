Alice Florence Giroir
DAINGERFIELD — Alice Florence Giroir, 75 of Lone Star was born on August 15, 1944 in Bexar County Texas to Rudolph Norwood and Francis Faye Bellue. She died on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Alice was a homemaker.
Survived by her children, Michael Berrier of Princton, Cindy Long of Linden, and James Berrier of Texarkana, Ark.; granddaughters Tasha Mares of Lone Star, April Long of Sheriden, Ark., and Tisha Berrier of DeSoto; great-grandchildren Alex Sharbine and Caleb Sharbine both of Lone Star.
There will be no services.

