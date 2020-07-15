Alice Florence Giroir

Alice was a homemaker.
Survived by her children, Michael Berrier of Princton, Cindy Long of Linden, and James Berrier of Texarkana, Ark.; granddaughters Tasha Mares of Lone Star, April Long of Sheriden, Ark., and Tisha Berrier of DeSoto; great-grandchildren Alex Sharbine and Caleb Sharbine both of Lone Star.
There will be no services.
