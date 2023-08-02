Alice H. Collier
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Alice Marie Collier, 93, passed peacefully to her eternal home on July 19, 2023. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother to six children, a beloved Mimi to her 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and a faithful Christ follower.
Alice was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to J.T. and Grace Harris on September 20, 1929. She graduated from Longview High School, where she was elected homecoming queen, and Southern Methodist University, where she was also elected homecoming queen and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married the love of her life, Bobby Collier, on December 21, 1950, in Longview. They had 50 joyous years together before he died in 2000.
Throughout her life, Alice cherished her faith, her family, and her friends. She and Bobby presided over a house full of children and laughter. Alice was a dedicated coach’s wife and an active participant in her children’s lives, attending games and supporting their various interests.
Alice was a wonderful cook who was known for her delicious pecan pies, cinnamon toast, French toast, and chocolate fudge sauce. She loved sending birthday cards and somehow got them to everyone on time every year. Sending birthday cards was one of the many acts of altruism Alice used to make the people in her life feel special and loved.
Alice’s commitment to her faith and service to others was truly inspiring. Her dedication to reading the Bible, praying, and volunteering at First United Methodist Church demonstrated her strong sense of spirituality and compassion for those in need. Her involvement with the Junior Service League and Meals on Wheels further showcased her desire to make a positive impact in the world and help others through her actions and service. Her legacy of compassion and dedication to her beliefs left a lasting impact on her family and the people she touched through her volunteer work and acts of kindness.
Alice is survived by children Robert and wife Teresa; Kyle and wife Martha; Glenn and wife Rhetta; Katey and fiance Blake Van Valkenburgh; daughter in-law Carole; grandchildren Jennifer Kalinec, Melissa Gepford, Christi Bostick, Randell Collier, Rachel Graham, Alyson Kipp, Amber Shepperd, Drew Pierce, Ashlie King, Alex Collier, Audrey Eudy, Aaron Collier, and Alice Delaney. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Joe Collier; sister-in-law Doris Collier; 12 nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Earlene Daniels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Grace Harris; sisters Patsy Moore and Mitzi Jacobus; husband Bobby Collier; son Johnny Collier; daughter Mary Collier Pierce; grandchildren Brandon Collier and Mark Collier; great-grandchild Lila Kipp; brothers-in-law Pat Collier, Mike Collier, and Roger Jacobus; sisters-in-law Mary Ann Collier and Sylvia Collier; niece Cathy Collier; and nephew Dale Jacobus.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
