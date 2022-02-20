Alice “Hannah” Fairbanks
KILGORE — Alice “Hannah” Fairbanks completed her earthly journey on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Kilgore. Services at the graveside will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 2 until 4 in the afternoon.
Alice “Hannah” was born on February 7, 1938, in Natchez, MS, to Lee and Lydia Buckles. She was a Baptist. Hannah had a “green thumb” and could grow anything that she touched, including flowers, plants, and vegetables. She was an excellent cook and especially preparing the “fruits of her labors” from her garden. Hannah loved to read, play card games, dominoes and other table games with family and friends. Hannah was a very accomplished seamstress and did sewing for many families in Kilgore for a number of years. Her family was very important to her and spending time with them was when she was happiest.
Alice “Hannah” was reunited with her parents, husband Donald Fairbanks, daughter Kim Forgione, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Keela Hopkins (Billy) of Kilgore, Jeff Fairbanks of Kilgore, Regina French of Kilgore; daughter in law, Tammy Fairbanks of Chandler; grandchildren, Jon Hopkins (Katie) of Longview, Travis Hopkins (Angel) of Tyler, Jerid Rinehart (Lauren) of Chandler, Brady Smith of Kilgore, Sarah Fairbanks (Ashton French) of Austin, Stephanie Ann Garcia of San Antonio, Jake French of Kilgore, Michael French of Kilgore, Bryana Zavala (Jesse) of Kilgore, Desiree Forgione of Kilgore, Christopher Forgione of FL; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rose, Benjamin, Joseph, and Claire Hopkins, Trystan, Jaxon, and Jordin Hopkins, Elizabeth, Eli and Beau Rinehart, Carmine Forgione; sister, Doris Tarver (Sonny) of Clinton, LA; nieces, Alicia Blackledge and Paige Pace. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
