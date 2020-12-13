Alice Kuhn Scott

Alice married Joe Scott, the love of her life, on August 4, 1962 at The United Methodist Church in Campti, La. She moved to Marshall, Tx. in 1963, worked at Timsco and Marshall Pottery but, her lifetime career was homemaker, raising her two sons, and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Alice was an active member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Marshall, Tx. for many years. She loved her time of worship there and she loved her St. Mark’s family members.
Alice was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard. She also enjoyed working with plants and enjoyed working in her greenhouse. She loved to travel with her friends from St. Mark’s and with the Extra Steps Travel Group in Marshall.
She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joe Scott. She is also survived by two sons, Greg Scott and wife Christy, and Steven Scott and wife Jerri. Six Grandchildren; Chase Scott, Haley Thomas and husband Peter, Kelsey Scott, Lindsay Shaw and husband Micah, Allison Wright and husband Travis, and Gracie Scott. Six Great Grandchildren; Elaina Thomas, Emery Thomas, Axel Thomas, Kyler Hardin, Christian Shaw, and Collin Shaw. One brother; Bill Kuhn and wife Julie.
The family would suggest any memorials, in memory of Alice, be to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Dr. Marshall, Tx. 75672 or to the charity of your choice. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.
