Alice M. Torrey Simmons
LONGVIEW,TX — A celebration service for Alice will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:am At the St. James Baptist Church of Longview.
She was born in Longview , TX. To the late Sidney and Tennie Torrey.
And She Will Rest Until The Redeemer Returns at Grable Cemetery under the aspects of Bigham Mortuary.
She will forever be in the hearts of Daughter Sandra Terry, Sisters; Betty Dudley, Mary Brown, Brother; Sidney Torrey and Grandson Markiese Propes.
The Statesman Viewing today Friday 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Bigham Mortuary
Condolence may be left at www.bighammortuary.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Santa Land creator injured in accident, to miss opening night
- Gregg County among those with 'substantial' community spread of COVID-19
- East Texas Trump supporters rally in Longview, demand 'fair' election
- Longview ISD says no to second Trump rally on high school property
- Family believes body found in Lake O' the Pines is missing Kentucky man
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Longview jump
- New downtown Longview apartments Heritage Tower close to leasing
- Body found at Lake O' the Pines believed to be missing Kentucky man
- Man killed in Longview fire identified
- Members of Longview ISD charter partner council told not to speak directly to media
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.