Alice Marie Thompson
GLADEWATER — Alice Marie Canterbury was born on March 4, 1941, to Edward L. Canterbury and Flora Rister of Mill Shoals, Illinois. Growing up in a farming community she learned to work hard and was involved in several family businesses before moving to Longview, Texas. She was employed at Stemco Manufacturing and later with Continental Can Company in Longview for several years as a Cost Accountant. Alice married Delbert Wayne Goodman on June 21, 1958, and together they had three children, Tina, Timothy and Terry. Delbert preceded her in passing in August 1989. Alice was later married to Henry Marshall Thompson on January 2, 1993, until his passing in May 2009.
Alice had a talent and passion for crocheting. She has created and gifted many beautiful afghans to family and friends. She also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. Alice really enjoyed time with family and friends individually or at various gatherings. Alice never met a stranger and was adored by all.
She is survived by her sons; Timothy Goodman and Terry, his wife, Carolyn, Goodman; stepson, Mike, with his wife, Sharon, Thompson; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary, her husband, George, Greider; sisters-in-law, Karen Byers, Joann O’dell and Connie Jean Goodman-Keasler; and her brothers-in-law; Gayle Lee Goodman, Dayle Dee Goodman and Billy Del Goodman.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents; Edward and Flora Canterbury; her first husband, Delbert and her second husband, Henry; daughter, Tina Marie Goodman Herring; daughter-in-law, Laura Goodman; brother, Larry Canterbury; grandsons, Michael Wayne Goodman and Thomas Duffy; sister-in-law, Karen Goodman Jenkins; and her brother-in-law, John V. O’dell.
Funeral services for Alice will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater, where a visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment to follow the services in Gladewater Memorial Park Cemetery.
